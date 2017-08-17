Photographer S Paul passes away at 88

S Paul (1929-2017) S Paul (1929-2017)

S Paul, a doyen of photography, passed away at Max Hospital in Patparganj on Wednesday. Family members said he had undergone a surgery a few days ago.

Paul, 88, was born in Jhang in Pakistan in 1929. He moved to India after partition and his family shifted to Shimla. His younger brother, Raghu Rai, is also a huge name in the photography world.

“My father’s whole life revolved around photography. He would have his camera with him even when he went from one room to another. Even in his last days, when he was semi-conscious, he would ask us about his lenses,” said Neeraj Paul, his son.

Paul was a self-taught photographer who discovered his passion as a teenager. He joined The Indian Express in the 1960s and retired from the newspaper in 1989.

