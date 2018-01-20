Photo solution to check ‘ghost’ teachers: Haryana govt  

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (Express Photo: Sahil Walia) Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (Express Photo: Sahil Walia)

The Haryana government is considering a proposal to exhibit the photograph of the teacher concerned in classrooms to ensure that the students are not taught by “proxies” or “ghost teachers”. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar referred to the issue while addressing a public meeting in Jind on Friday. The Indian Express had recently reported that over 80,000 ‘ghost’ teachers have been identified by the Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry in several colleges and universities across the country after the introduction of Aadhaar.

HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar had said, “There are certain ‘ghost’ teachers who use proxy methods and are apparently teaching at multiple places full-time.” Khattar on Friday said efforts were being made to pace up the process of filling vacant posts of teachers in government departments.

Selection has been made for 35,000 posts and results have already been announced.

