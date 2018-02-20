Photo proves nothing: Amit Shah on Nirav Modi’s Davos picture with PM

Amit Shah, who is on a three-day tour to poll-bound Karnataka, accused the Siddaramaiah government of being the “most corrupt” in the country and pursuing “appeasement politics”. (Source: Express photo) Amit Shah, who is on a three-day tour to poll-bound Karnataka, accused the Siddaramaiah government of being the “most corrupt” in the country and pursuing “appeasement politics”. (Source: Express photo)

Reacting to the Opposition’s criticism over the picture in which billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi is seen with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah on Tuesday said it does not prove anything. “Photographs prove nothing. Even you people are sitting with me and if one of you commits a crime will you make me liable too? As far as Nirav Modi case is concerned Centre has taken it seriously and already seized more than 5 thousand crore assets,” said Shah when asked about Nirav’s Davos photo with the prime minister.

Shah, who is on a three-day tour to poll-bound Karnataka, accused the Siddaramaiah government of being the “most corrupt” in the country and pursuing “appeasement politics”. He added if there was to be a competition for the most corrupt government, the award for the last five years would go to the one headed by Siddaramaiah.

“….The (Hindi) translation of corruption would be bhrashtachar. Now use Siddaramaiah government as translation for corruption….Siddaramaiah government has shamelessly indulged in corruption for last five years,” he said.

Accusing the Siddaramaiah government of pursuing “appeasement and vote bank politics”, Shah said one after the other more than 20 BJP and RSS activists had been killed in the state. “As the party president, I would like to assure you… let this Siddaramaiah government try to protect (killers) however much they want. Their countdown has begun.. their time to go has come near. Yeddyurappa government (of BJP) will find the killers and bring them to justice,” he said.

He referred to the recent incident involving Mohammed Nalapad Haris, son of a Congress MLA and himself a party leader, who recently triggered outrage by assaulting a man in a restaurant. “The son of a Congress MLA assaults a man twice but no FIR is registered. This is appeasement politics. It will not be tolerated,” he said.

The BJP has been targeting the Siddaramaiah government consistently over a series of killings of Hindu activists by alleged “Jehadi forces,” and accused it of adopting a “soft approach” towards them as part of the Congress’ “vote bank”and “minorities appeasement” politics.

Shah said the Karnataka Assembly polls are important for the BJP, which has won almost all the elections after the Modi government came to power or has improved its tally, while the Congress lost everywhere except for Punjab.

(With PTI inputs)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd