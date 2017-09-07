Phone chat kills more on road than jumping lights, government report

Union Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari. (PTI/File Photo) Union Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari. (PTI/File Photo)

Around 17 people were killed every hour in road accidents in India last year, representing an overall 3.2 per cent jump in fatalities over the previous year, even as the number of total accidents decreased by 4.1 per cent, according to government statistics released on Wednesday. Using mobile phones while driving killed 4,976 people, more than jumping red lights, the report said. This data has been newly added to central road accident statistics this year. Speeding caused the maximum, 2.68 lakh accidents, killing 73,896 people.

Road Transport and Highways minister Nitin Gadkari said states should utilise the Central Road Fund to fix “accident spots” in the efforts to reduce mishaps. “We are working to reduce fatalities not only on National Highways but on state highways and district roads as well. I have asked all state governments to utilise 10 per cent of the CRF in addressing flaws at accidental spots,” he said.

