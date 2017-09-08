PhD student booked for ‘sodomising’ teen

A PhD student was booked for allegedly sodomising a Class XI student in a private institute in south Delhi’s Hauz Khas. Police said the case was registered on September 4 after the victim approached police and said the accused had abused him twice. In the complaint, the victim said when he objected, the accused threatened him with dire consequences if he told anybody about the assault. Police said a case under Section 377 (unnatural offences) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 10 of POCSO Act has been registered at Hauz Khas police station.

Police said the accused was questioned, but is yet to be arrested. Family members of both students have been informed about the incident. The institute’s principal said, “We are looking into the matter and all facts will be verified.”

