Pharma firms unhappy with my decision to reduce cost of stents, medicines: PM Modi in Surat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said certain pharma companies were upset about his government’s decision to reduce the price of stents and certain medication. He was speaking after inaugurating the Kiran Multispeciality Hospital in Surat, Gujarat.

“Many pharma firms are unhappy with my decision of cheaper stents, medicines,” he said, adding that the focus now has to been on preventive healthcare and the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan is a step towards that. “After assuming office, mechanisms were put to bring down prices of medicines even if that meant pharma companies are unhappy with us. There are powerful people who are unhappy with me. But, my commitment is to provide affordable healthcare for poor and the middle class,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Surat on a two-day visit. He was accorded a grand welcome with a motorcycle rally featuring thousands of riders. The Prime Minister will also inaugurate a diamond manufacturing unit at Hira Bourse Special Economic Zone at Ichhapore in the district.

