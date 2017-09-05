Pharma firm, bank officials face charges of cheating SBI of Rs 157 crore

THE CHIEF Judicial Magistrate’s (CJM) court on Monday framed charges against the officials of Surya Pharmaceuticals Limited (SPL) and a few bank officials for cheating the State Bank of India (SBI) of Rs 157.96 crore. The two prime accused in the case, Rajiv Goyal and his wife Alka Goyal, directors of SPL, have been absconding. The court of CJM Akashdeep Mahajan has framed charges against Suhail Goyal, son of SPL Director Rajiv Goyal, and six others, including Pramod Agarwal, director (operations) of Kobian Private Limited, SPL representative Balwinder Bhola, Dinesh Varmani and two others under sections 120-B read with 420 of IPC and relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

According to the complaint received by CBI on May 22, 2014, Kumar Sharadindu, general manager of SBI, Mid-Corporate Group, Panchkula, Sector 5 branch, stated that SPL had availed of working capital worth Rs 1,100 crore. SBI’s share was Rs 405 crore. The fraud was committed from 2010 to 2012.

