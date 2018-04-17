Phagwara still tense, traders say business badly affected

Tension in Phagwara on eve of Dr Ambedkar’s birth anniversary. (File) Tension in Phagwara on eve of Dr Ambedkar’s birth anniversary. (File)

A TOTAL of 14 places have been earmarked as temporary jails – these include some college buildings, ITI institutes, marriage palaces and police stations in all four sub-divisions across Kapurthala district. The precautionary measure comes days after a clash between Dalit and Hindu groups in the industrial town of Phagwara.

Police personnel have been deployed outside the offices and the residences of leaders of local Hindu outfits. Most markets remained closed on Monday, too, while several educational institutes also decided to stay shut. People, particularly traders and the business community, are upset as they say business has been badly hit since the April 2 Bharat Bandh.

“Since April 2 Bharat Bandh call, we cannot open our shops properly as first we closed these on April 2, then on April 10 when another call of Bahrat Bandh was given and now the shops are closed since Saturday,” said a cloth merchant on Banga Road in Phagwara. “One can imagine the loss if a shopkeeper is unable to do business for five days in the past two weeks,” said a Kirana shopkeeper in a market close to Phagwara bus stand.

Meanwhile, sources said some senior officials also visited the home of Yashwant alias Bobby, son of Charanjit and a resident of Phagwara, who suffered a bullet injury in the head and remains in critical condition at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), Ludhiana.

As per the FIR registered on April 14, both injured youths – Bobby and Kulwinder, who suffered bullet injuries in the head and thigh, were also among the accused who were booked under relevant sections of IPC as well as the Arms Act and National Highway Act.

“He, along with others, had gathered on the call of Ambendkar Sena (Mool Niwasi) and joined a procession raising slogans to rename the

‘Gol Chowk’ as ‘Samvidhan Chowk’,” said a senior police officer.

Taking note of the law and order situation in Phagwara, the District Magistrate, Kapurthala, Mohammad Tayyab issued orders under Section 144 CrPC prohibiting all printing presses in the district from printing flex-boards, posters, pamphlets, posters and any such material containing derogatory or inflammatory matter or objectionable words against any religion, caste or person. The order, which was issued late Sunday evening, will remain in force from April 15 to June 13, 2018.

