Phagwara clashes: Slain Dalit youth’s bhog held amid tight security

Amid tight security and diversion of traffic on NH-1 for over two hours, the bhog ceremony (final prayer meeting) of Yashwant alias Bobby (18), took place peacefully in Phagwara on Sunday. Bobby had succumbed to bullet injuries and was declared dead last Sunday. Entire Phagwara was sealed on Sunday noon from all sides and the traffic on NH-1 was diverted to Goraya side. No vehicle was allowed to enter Phagwara city from any side till the bhog was underway on Banga road.

Large number of people attended the bhog under tight security raising slogans like ‘Shaheed Bobby Zindabad’. Those present included Congress leader and former MP Santosh Chaudhary and vice chairman of National Commission for Scs, Raj Kumar Verka, SAD MLA Pawan Tinu from Jalandhar, former Congress MLA Joginder Mann from Phagwara, BSP state president Rachpal Raju, BSP leader Mohan Lal Banga, IG Naunihal Singh, DC Mohammad Tayyab and SSP Sandeep Sharma. Verka also paid tribute on the behalf of Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh and PPCC President Sunil Jakhar. Verka later told some media persons that the matter is being investigated by the officials and he will recommend renaming Gol Chowk as Samvidhan Chowk.

The speakers at the ceremony also demanded formation of a trust in the name of Bobby. Family appealed to all communities to maintain peace and harmony. Verka announced that the government will provide job to a family member.

Over the past three weeks after the April 13 incident, Phagwara has been on the edge and nearly 3000 police personnel including the BSF and Rapid Action Force (RAF) had been camping here round the clock.

Bobby had suffered a bullet injury in the head during the violent clash between Hindu and Dalit activists on April 13 late night on the eve of Dr BR Ambedkar’s birth anniversary at Phagwara over the renaming of Gol Chowk as Samvidhan chowk.

