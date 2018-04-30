Phagwara Clashes: Punjab government ignored suggestion for all-party meet, says MoS Vijay Sampla

MoS Vijay Sampla. (Express photo) MoS Vijay Sampla. (Express photo)

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment and former state BJP chief, Vijay Sampla, on Sunday said that his suggestion to the Chief Secretary, Karean Avtar Singh, of calling an all party meet to defuse the tension in Phagwara has not been heeded to by the state government and that the Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has not even deemed it fit to take his call on the matter.

Sampla said that he had, after returning from an official trip to Haiti last week, spoken to the Chief Secretary as well as the Director General of Police, Suresh Arora, expressing his concern over the simmering unrest in Phagwara between Dalit groups and Hindu groups over the renaming of a chowk. “The Chief Secretary had agreed to my suggestion of calling an all party meet to discuss the issue and solve it was a sound one. However, nothing has come out of it even after a week. I had also called up the Chief Miinister, Capt Amarinder Singh, to discuss the turmoil in Phagwara but his staff told me that he was busy and would call me back. However, he has not spoken to me since then,” said Sampla.

The minister said that he had deliberately decided to keep away from Phagwara at a sensitive time because he did not wish to attract allegations that he was trying to extract political mileage from the incident. He said that the death of the Dalit youth who had been injuerd in the firing in the town was unfortunate, but it was important that political figures maiontained restraint. “There should not be any attempt to play with the sentiments of any community and we must all strive to ensure that this tension gets resolved as fast as possible by talking to all sides,” he said.

Describing the clashes in Phagwara as the outcome of adminstrative negligence, Sampla said the flashpoint of renaming the chowk could have been avoided by discussing the issue threadbare and encouraging both sides to sit on the table. “It is not that an incident like this has happened for the first time in Punjab. This has happened earlier too and was prevented due to capability of local officials. This too could have been prevented well within time, but the Deputy Commissioner and the SSP have failed to act as required,” he said.

Sampla added: “We all need to sit down and discuss and arrive at a solution. We live in a society where we cannot do without each other as communities. We cannot ignore one section of the society at the cost of the other,” said Sampla. He added that the situation could still be prevented from deteriorating further by calling an

all- party meet.

When asked if the state government should take action against the Deputy Commissioner and the SSP for dereliction of duty, Sampla said that this decision was for the government to take. “If they want that such incidents should not take place in the future, they will take action. Else they will not,” he said.

