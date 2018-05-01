Phagwara clashes: Dalit leader wanted for April 13 violence arrested in separate case

A day after the cremation of 18-year-old Dalit youth who died 15 days after being hit by a bullet during the Phagwara clashes, police arrested a prominent Dalit leader booked in April 13 violence case. However, the arrest was made in a different case. Following the arrest activists of Dalit organisations gathered at Palahi Gate area where Suman resides and later gheraoed SP Phagwara’s office.

As Dalit outfits accused police of arresting Harbhjan Suman, president of Dr Ambedkar Sena Mool Niwasi, under pressure from the General Samaj Manch, police denied that charge outright. SP Phagwara PS Bhandhal clarified that Suman was not arrested under any pressure or in the case which was registered against him on April 14 under section 307 IPC. He added that he was arrested based on a complaint received against him and some of his relatives from one Pawan Kumar of Palahi Gate area last evening.

SP informed that Pawan had complained to police that nearly 3 relatives of Harbhajan Suman on his behest barged into their house Sunday night and thrashed them. A case under section 452, 120 (B) was registered by the police on Sunday evening.

Last week, General Samaj Manch had organised a dharna demanding arrest of Suman. It was lifted only after an assurance by police to arrest Suman by Sunday. The protesters had also demanded arrest of another Dalit leader named in the violence case, Jarnail Nangal of Lok Insaaf Party. Another man, who was picked up by police, was identified as Yash Verna. SP Bhandhal, however, said he had not been arrested so far as his role in complaint filed by Pawan Kumar was being verified.

After Suman’s arrest, Palahi Gate area saw deployment of police and paramilitary forces in large numbers and also around Shri Guru Ravidass Temple, Chak Hakim. Meanwhile, the family of deceased Dalit youth has appealed for peace. Charanji alias Laddi, father of the deceased, Bobby, said that all disputes should be resolved through talks. He said that his family has got full support from the district administration and government.

BSP’s state president Rachpal Raju had called a meeting of district heads of the party in Doaba region to chalk out their programme over Phagwara episode.

