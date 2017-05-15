Rohtak: Can pregnant 10-yr-old girl, allegedly raped by stepfather, undergo abortion? Court to decide tomorrow

Doctors believe that the girl is five months pregnant and will determine whether it is safe for her to go for abortion at such an advanced stage. (Representational Image) Doctors believe that the girl is five months pregnant and will determine whether it is safe for her to go for abortion at such an advanced stage. (Representational Image)

A district court will take a call on Tuesday whether the 10-year-old girl who became pregnant after being allegedly raped repeatedly by her stepfather can undergo abortion. Doctors believe the girl, who was found to be pregnant only after her mother took her to a hospital, is five months pregnant. “The mother of the victim has moved the court and she wanted an abortion,” Rohtak Police (Women police station) Inspector Garima said, adding “the court will now decide on the matter tomorrow.”

The police have arrested the accused, identified as Suresh, under section 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act) 2012. Police said the family belonged to Bihar.

In her complaint, the mother alleged that the accused, who had been raping the girl for “several months”, had threatened her of dire consequences if she spoke about it to anyone. The girl was taken to PGIMS where they investigated further into the matter.

The Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act, 1971 prescribes a 20 weeks limit for carrying out an abortion of a foetus. According to the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Bill, 2014, abortion beyond 20 weeks are allowed under certain conditions. As per the draft law, a healthcare provider may, “in good faith”, decide to allow abortion between 20 and 24 weeks if, among other conditions, the pregnancy involves substantial risks to the mother or child, or if it is “alleged by the pregnant woman to have been caused by rape”.

