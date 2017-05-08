PGIMER probes J&K patient’s charge: ‘doc said you throw stones, seek treatment here’

Kashmir: Stone pelters clash with security forces (Representational Image) Kashmir: Stone pelters clash with security forces (Representational Image)

“You throw stones at our security forces in the Valley and come here to seek treatment,” a doctor at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research in Chandigarh (PGIMER) allegedly told a patient from Kashmir. The PGIMER administration has ordered a probe into the allegation levelled by the patient’s family.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Javaid Ahmad Malik, a resident of Srinagar, said he took his mother, Nasreena, to the neurosurgery department at PGIMER on Thursday.

He said Nasreena is suffering from Internal Carotid Artery Aneurysm, and had been referred to PGIMER by doctors in the Valley.

At the neurosurgery department’s OPD, the doctor reportedly told them, “Aap wahan hamare sena par pathar maarte ho aur yahan elaaj karane aate ho (you throw stones at our security forces there, and come here for treatment)”.

“I don’t know who the doctor was… He was fine until he saw the prescription cards of hospitals in Kashmir… he threw them away,” alleged Malik, adding that the nameplate outside the doctor’s room read Dr Manoj Tiwari.

When contacted, Dr Tiwari denied the allegation, and said he was not in town that day.

According to the PGIMER prescription card, the doctor advised angiography. Malik said he was informed that the treatment would cost Rs 15 lakh. “Another patient said he got the same treatment done for only Rs 80,000. I decided to return to Kashmir, because I cannot afford the treatment,” he said.

“We have been treating thousands of patients from J&K and all the other states. Such an incident has never happened here. This has been brought to my notice and I shall get the matter investigated,” said Professor Jagat Ram, PGIMER Director.

“PGI has already initiated an internal probe… We have sought a report from the head of department. If any doctor is found guilty, we will immediately initiate action,” said a senior administrative official.

