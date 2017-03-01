PGI list of patients with donors swells but live organ donation slows down

PGI statistics reveal that in 2015, the institute carried out 199 kidney transplants from living donors. In 2016 the number dropped to 181. This year, till January 31, there have been 10 cases of live kidney transplants PGI statistics reveal that in 2015, the institute carried out 199 kidney transplants from living donors. In 2016 the number dropped to 181. This year, till January 31, there have been 10 cases of live kidney transplants

THE RISE in the cadaver organ donation cases at Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has had an unexpected fallout: the institute’s living organ donation programme has slowed down. Reason: while the number of patients with willing donors has increased, the faculty and infrastructure for transplants remains the same. With the number of cadaver donations rising, the transplant team keeps putting off live transplants.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

The only kind of live transplant PGI does at present is for kidneys.

“The list of those patients who want to go for living organ transplant has increased. The main reason in that there is a limited number of faculty and the infrastructure is yet to see any upgradation,” Dr Ashish Sharma, head, department of renal transplant surgery, PGI, told Chandigarh Newsline.

“It is a good sign that the cadaver organ donation is picking up at the institute. But, at the same time, we also want to focus on the live organ transplant.”

The total number of cadaver cases in 2015 and 2016 were 26 and 27 respectively. This year, the number of cadaver organ donation cases was already 11 by January 31.

PGI statistics reveal that in 2015, the institute carried out 199 kidney transplants from living donors. In 2016 the number dropped to 181. This year, till January 31, there have been 10 cases of live kidney transplants.

Another PGI doctor maintains that the limited number of beds in ICUs at the institute is a contributing factor. “We have many cases, in which all the formalities were completed three months ago and the transplant is being done now,” said a doctor. “The institute should upgrade the infrastructure and increase the faculty which would help boost live and cadaver transplants.”

For PGI, this is all the more important as it is now eyeing live liver transplants at the hospital. While the hospital in the last one decade has done 2,000 live kidney transplants, the institute is yet to see a single liver transplant case being performed.

Live liver transplant, according to doctors, is being conducted at various hospitals in the country, including Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi and Apollo hospitals. A doctor from the department of hepatology department claims that the institute wants to first get more experience on cadaveric liver transplant. “Our cadaver liver transplant is going well. Our next goal is to start live transplants. In future, we will do live transplants as well,” the doctor said.