PGI starts discussions on use of Sarangpur land

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has started internal discussions about what new facilities can come up at the 50 acre land which has been sanctioned to PGI at the Sarangpur area in the city by the Chandigarh Administration. UT Administrator and Governor of Punjab V P Singh Badnore has already extended all his support to the PGI administration about the transfer of the land to PGI. PGI sources said that senior PGI officials are again meeting the Governor regarding the matter. At PGI earlier this week, a meeting too was held which was attended by senior faculty members. During the meeting, discussions were held about which centers could come up at the allotted land.

Sources said the institute’s director Jagat Ram has now written to all the HODs to come up with suggestions about possible new facilities at the center, “keeping in mind the current situation of the PGI and also the institute’s priorities for patient care.” Among the proposals which are being discussed, PGI officials said, are included screening OPD, trauma and emergency care, new state of art facility hospital, genetic and chronic rehabilitation centre, cancer centers and others.

PGI officials believe that the new facilities would help in improving patient care at the institute. “So far, nothing has been decided on which new facility will come up at the land, but the new facility will definitely decrease the rush at the main campus,” said a senior official. The official went on to say: “For example, if screening OPD or trauma centre comes up at Sarangpur, it will help to bring the rush down at the main campus. The OPDs and the trauma centre currently are always jam-packed.”

The rush of patients at the PGI is one of the major problems faced by the institute currently. Newly joined director Dr Jagat Ram has been maintaining that finding solutions to the huge rush will be his priority. Currently, as per PGI statistics, around 10,000 patients visit the OPD every day. Adding to the rush are family members who accompany the patients to the OPD which makes the number of people visiting the OPD not less than 20,000 a day.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now