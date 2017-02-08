PGI faculty head elected as IHPBA honorary secy

Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research(PGIMER) faculty association head and professor in the department of General Surgery TD Yadav, has been elected as the honorary secretary of International Hepato-Pancreatico-Biliary Association (IHPBA), India, for 2017- 2021 in its annual meeting held in Bengaluru. (Representational Image) Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research(PGIMER) faculty association head and professor in the department of General Surgery TD Yadav, has been elected as the honorary secretary of International Hepato-Pancreatico-Biliary Association (IHPBA), India, for 2017- 2021 in its annual meeting held in Bengaluru. (Representational Image)

Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research(PGIMER) faculty association head and professor in the department of General Surgery TD Yadav, has been elected as the honorary secretary of International Hepato-Pancreatico-Biliary Association (IHPBA), India, for 2017- 2021 in its annual meeting held in Bengaluru. A PGI statement on Tuesday said that the tenure of honorary secretary is for a period of 4 years. “The association conducts one annual meet, four mid-term CMEs and two courses in a year to train young surgeons in hepato-pancreatico-biliary surgery,” said the statement, adding that the association has 650 active members till date.

Prof Yadav has been on regular guest faculty during these courses conducted twice a year and also during the annual meetings. “He has participated in the world Congress meetings of IHPBA held once in four years and presented several papers. At present he is also a member of executive council of National Association of Surgical Gastroentrology for the second time,” said the statement.