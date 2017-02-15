Youths ‘attempt to kidnap’ 10-year-old student

Panic spread when a 10-year-old student of the Government Primary School at PGI said that some youths in a black car allegedly tried to abduct her from near a Vekra Booth inside PGI on Tuesday. The incident took place around 11 am. Meanwhile, the girl reported the matter to school management and the local police also immediately swung into action.

Though no police complaint was filed in this connection, a DDR was lodged in a precautionary manner.

The incident occurred four days after the kidnapping attempt on another girl student of the same school by a black burqa wearing woman in a moving auto near PGI on February 9. Sub Inspector (SI) Elam Rizvi, in-charge of the PGI police post, said, “A police party was rushed to the spot and interacted with the local people. The place of the incident which was stated by the student, is near the residential quarters of PGI employees, who said they hadn’t observed any kidnapping attempt.”

Since the February 9 incident, the school management has requested the police department to appoint a PCR patrol car on regular basis near the school in the mornings and afternoons.