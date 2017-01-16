PFRDA to organise National Pension System service fortnight from February 1

The activities scheduled to be taken up during the fortnight (Feb 1-15), include updating subscriber details, printing of transaction statement for the subscribers, resolving grievances and addressing issues of pending exit/withdrawals under NPS. The activities scheduled to be taken up during the fortnight (Feb 1-15), include updating subscriber details, printing of transaction statement for the subscribers, resolving grievances and addressing issues of pending exit/withdrawals under NPS.

PFRDA will organise a service fortnight from February 1 for building subscribers’ awareness and disseminate information regarding National Pension System (NPS) — the government’s flagship pension programme. According to the Pension Fund and Regulatory Development Authority (PFRDA), subscribers and employees of the central and state governments are not fully aware about NPS which leads to a large number of queries and grievances.

“In order to ensure availability of information and ease problem, PFRDA and NSDL/CRA send various communications regularly to promote awareness regarding NPS.

“However, it has been observed that in absence of latest contact details in their NPS accounts, most of the subscribers are not receiving such communication,” the regulator said.

Therefore, during the awareness fortnight at offices of central and state governments, besides sharing information, nodal offices and the subscribers will be apprised about the need of updating their personal data to enable the system to work effectively.

The activities scheduled to be taken up during the fortnight (Feb 1-15), include updating subscriber details, printing of transaction statement for the subscribers, resolving grievances and addressing issues of pending exit/withdrawals under NPS.

PFRDA said the central ministries and state governments will be required to encourage the subscribers attached to them for downloading mobile apps. The maximum number of downloads of the app will be awarded.

The regulator said that downloading of mobile app by the subscribers will considerably reduce the dependence on the nodal officers.

“This will result in saving time and efforts of the nodal officers,” it said. As on November 30, 2016 there were about 1.4 crore subscribers under NPS with over Rs 1.61 lakh crore asset under management.