Petya ransomware cyberattack: JNPT export operations likely to resume today

Export operations are expected to resume on Friday at the cargo terminal of the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) which was hit by ransomware on Tuesday.

With National Cyber Security Co-ordinator Gulshan Rai at JNPT to monitor the situation and Denmark-based firm AP Moller Maersk, which operates the Gateway Terminals India (GTI), working to restore their computer system, port officials are confident of exports resuming.

“Exports should start again by midnight or by Friday. Vessels are being diverted to other three terminals which have capacity. Trade has not been affected,” said Anil Diggikar, Chairman, JNPT.

Import operations, however, continue manually as Maersk has deliberately shut down IT systems at multiple sites across the world while it assesses the damage.

In a statement on its website, Maersk said that it could not specify the number of its sites affected by Tuesday’s Petya ransomware attack that has hit large multinational firms across Europe and the USA.

“We are collaborating with IT experts including national cyber-crime agencies and IT industry leaders, to reinstate services safely and without further disruption. The majority of our terminals are now operational. Some of these terminals are operating slower than usual or with limited functionality. APM terminals continue to work towards full restoration of its IT systems,” said Maersk in a statement.

A senior port official said that Maersk is attempting to isolate the Terminal Operating System at GTI from its central servers in Copenhagen, one of three cargo terminals its operates across the world.

Diggikar said that traffic congestion has been cleared as traffic teams have diverted trucks to parking lots.

