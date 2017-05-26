Latest News
Petty to deny Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi’s achievements in 3 yrs, but Jammu and Kashmir remains dark blot: Omar Abdullah

By: PTI | Srinagar | Updated: May 26, 2017 9:10 pm
Opposition National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Friday said it would be petty to deny the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his three years at the helm but Jammu and Kashmir remains a “dark blot.”

“PM Modi has many achievements to boast of after 3 years and it would be petty to deny them but J&K remains a dark blot that’s getting darker,” Omar wrote on Twitter.

The NDA government-led by Modi completed three years in office on Friday.

