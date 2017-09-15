Petroleum products must come under GST: Dharmendra Pradhan

Dharmendra Pradhan (File Photo) Dharmendra Pradhan (File Photo)

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday said that petroleum products should also be included under the GST mechanism. The minister was quoted by news agency ANI saying: “We have to have a rational tax management. Both the state and union governments have to come to this consensus that petroleum products must come under the GST mechanism.” However, the minister refused to comment on the surging diesel and petroleum prices in the country.

The minister added, “You have to appreciate the changing scenario. Everyday there is a pinch and relief. Due to natural calamities in the coastal areas of the United States, 13 percent refining capacity has been reduced which impacts the international market and which is now pinching.”

The minister also emphasised on the fact that oil companies should be given pricing freedom. Taking a dig at Congress party’s threat to stage a country-wide protest against rise in excise duty of petrol and diesel, the minister said that the party has looted the country while it was in power, whereas BJP on the other hand are using the profits to benefit the consumers. He also mentioned that the government’s budgetary allocation in past three years on rail, road, agriculture, irrigation, drinking water, education, health care sectors has increased.

(With inputs from ANI)

