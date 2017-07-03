Petroleum dealers call nationwide strike on July 12

Earlier, the AIPDA protested daily revision of petrol, diesel rates. Archive photo Earlier, the AIPDA protested daily revision of petrol, diesel rates. Archive photo

The All India Petrol Dealers’ Association (AIPDA) has announced a nationwide “no-purchase” agitation on July 5 that will be followed by a petrol pump strike on July 12. AIPDA is protesting against the oil marketing companies’ failure to install 100 per cent automated system at the pumps and lack of transparency in the daily dynamic pricing mode.

“We had a stormy three-hour meeting with oil marketing companies (OMCs) on June 29. The OMCs had agreed with us and had assured that price protection needs to be given,” said AIPDA spokesperson Ali Daruwalla.

He added, “However, they (OMCs) could not give us any specific date for implementation of price protection, for which we all walked out in protest. We were requested by OMCs to wait till 2 pm on June 30 for their reconsideration… yet no fruitful result has come out. Hence, we have decided to resort to a no-purchase agitation on July 5 and a no-purchase-no sale agitation on July 12 across the country.”

According to a report in IANS, West Bengal Petroleum Dealers’ Association president Tushar Sen told that in West Bengal and many other states, the automated system has been installed in only one per cent of the petrol pumps. “The oil marketing companies were supposed to install 100 per cent automated system at the pumps. But they have not done it. Our national body AIPDA has called the nationwide strike on July 12. Ahead of that, we won’t purchase any oil on July 5 as a mark of protest,” he said.

The greater Guwahati unit of North East India Petroleum Dealers’ Association (NEIPDA) has called a 24- hour strike from Monday. According to an official statement issued by NEIPDA, the pumps will re-open around 5 am on Tuesday.

Earlier, the AIPDA protested daily revision of petrol, diesel rates. “The rate changes are usually done by using the petrol vending machine’s password which is a confidential code usually kept with the owner and managers,” Utkal Petroleum Dealers Association (UPDA) general secretary Sanjay Lath said.

