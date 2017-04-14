Petrol stations to remain open on Sundays in DK, Udupi dists in Mangaluru

Petrol stations in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts will remain open on Sundays, petroleum dealers association office-bearers said on Friday.

Karnataka Petroleum Dealers Association had not supported the move initiated by dealers from other states who had said they would close petrol stations on Sundays with effect from May 14 protesting non-implementation of many of their demands, they said.

Addressing reporters in Mangaluru, Karnataka unit Petroleum Dealers Association general secretary Vishwas Shenoy said closing stations on Sundays would not be the right move as those belonging to the private sector would remain open.

He said this would create more problems for them and added that their genuine demands should be considered by authorities.

Haryana Petroleum Dealers Association had decided to shut petrol stations if their demands including that for more commission for selling products and stopping harassment from officials were not met.

The district associations of petroleum dealers in all 24 districts come under Karnataka Petroleum Dealers Association.

