Petrol pump dealers threaten stir across country

The All India Petroleum Dealer’s Association (AIPDA), Federation of All India Petroleum Traders (FAIPT) and Consortium of Indian Petroleum Dealers (CIPD) have jointly decided to close all petrol pumps across the country on October 13, to protest against the new marketing discipline guidelines by oil companies like BPCL, HPCL and IOC.

In a press release, they said the marketing discipline guidelines of the oil companies “are one-sided and very harmful to dealers’ interest…they have not even been discussed with the dealer fraternity.” AIPDA spokesperson Ali Daruwalla said the joint forum of the three associations had signed an accord with the oil companies on November 4, 2016, to fulfil the dealer’s legitimate demands and implement the same at the earliest.

