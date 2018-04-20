Petrol prices touch nearly five-year high: Rs 74.08 per litre in Delhi, Rs 81.94 per litre in Mumbai

The rise in petrol prices today along with a surge in crude oil prices was due to the ongoing supply cut by the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries combined with a strong demand for crude oil. The rise in petrol prices today along with a surge in crude oil prices was due to the ongoing supply cut by the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries combined with a strong demand for crude oil.

Petrol prices in Delhi touched a new high of Rs 74.08 per litre on Friday, the highest in nearly five years. Back in September 2013, the price had touched Rs 74.10 a litre. Other metro cities such as Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai too witness new multi-year highs at Rs 76.78, Rs 81.93 and Rs 76.85 per litre respectively, the Indian Oil website said.

The previous highs in these cities were Rs 78.03 (Kolkata, August 2014), Rs 82.07 (Mumbai, March 2014) and Rs 76.93 (Chennai, July 2014).

Meanwhile, Diesel prices also touched new record levels on Friday with prices in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai at Rs 65.31, Rs 68.01, Rs 69.54 and Rs 68.90 per litre respectively.

Prices of transport fuels are now changed on a daily basis unlike the previous norm of fortnightly revision of prices.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram today lashed out at the Modi government over the steep increase in fuel prices and said it has become clueless and floundering and is living off an oil bonanza. In a series of tweets, the former Finance Minister said the BJP boasts that it is ruling 22 states but why does the NDA government refuse to bring petroleum and petroleum products under GST.

“For the last four years, the BJP government has lived off an oil bonanza. Minus the oil bonanza, the BJP government is clueless and floundering. Even a school child knows the answer. It is because of the ‘Tax the Consumer’ policy of the BJP government,” he said.

Petrol, diesel, natural gas, crude oil and jet fuel (ATF) are currently not included in the GST, which essentially leads to producers not being able to set-off tax paid on inputs from final tax on product.

