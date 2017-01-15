Petrol price hiked by 42 paisa, diesel by Rs 1.03 per litre

This is the second hike in petrol and diesel prices in one fortnight. (Representational Image) This is the second hike in petrol and diesel prices in one fortnight. (Representational Image)

The petrol price on Saturday was hiked by 42 paisa per litre and diesel by Rs 1.03 per litre, respectively, effective from midnight tonight. The prices were last revised on January 2 when petrol prices was increased by Rs 1.29 per litre and diesel price was hiked by Rs 0.97 per litre respectively.

This is the second hike in petrol and diesel prices in one fortnight. Indian Oil Corp (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp (HPCL) revise rates on 1st and 16th of every month based on average international price in the previous fortnight.

