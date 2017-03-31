Petrol price cut by Rs 3.77 per litre and diesel by Rs 2.91 per litre



Petrol price has been cut by Rs 3.77 per litre and diesel by Rs 2.91 per litre respectively with effect from midnight tonight. The prices were last revised on January 15 whenthe petrol price was hiked by 42 paisa per litre and diesel by Rs 1.03 per litre, respectively.

Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corp (HPCL) and Indian Oil Corp (IOC) revise rates on 1st and 16th of every month based on average international price in the previous fortnight.

