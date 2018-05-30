Petrol, diesel price cut marginally: In Delhi, petrol at Rs 77.83/litre; Mumbai Rs 85.65/litre

Petrol price cut: Employees at a petrol Pump in Kolkata. Fuel prices were marginally reduced Wednesday following 16-days of increase. PTI Photo Petrol price cut: Employees at a petrol Pump in Kolkata. Fuel prices were marginally reduced Wednesday following 16-days of increase. PTI Photo

Petrol and diesel prices were reduced marginally Wednesday by Indian Oil Corporation – India’s top fuel refiner and retailer – bringing some relief to commuters and traders across the country. The price of petrol was less by 60 paise in New Delhi and 59 paise in Mumbai. Diesel prices were reduced by 56 paise in New Delhi and 59 paise in Mumbai. Today, the price of petrol is at Rs 77.83/litre in Delhi and Rs 85.65/litre in Mumbai while diesel stood at Rs 68.75/litre in Delhi and Rs 73.20/litre in Mumbai. Click here to read this story in Malayalam

In Kolkata, price of petrol today is Rs 80.47/litre while in Chennai it is retailing at Rs 80.80/litre. In the NCR region, petrol was priced at Rs 78.60 in Faridabad, Rs 78.35 in Gurgaon, Rs 78.40 in Noida and 78.28 in Ghaziabad.

Click here to get a daily update of the price of petrol in your city

Price of petrol and diesel in India are linked to Singapore gasoline prices and Arab Gulf diesel prices, which mostly track movements in crude oil prices. Oil prices fell to about $75 a barrel as Saudi Arabia and Russia said they were ready to ease supply curbs that have pushed crude prices to their highest since 2014.

Tweets by @petrolpricein

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd