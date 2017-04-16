Petrol bomb hurled at CRPF party in Jammu and Kashmir

A petrol bomb was on Sunday hurled at a CRPF party in Rainawari area at Srinagar but no one was hurt in the incident, police said.

Some miscreants threw a petrol bomb at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) party which exploded on the road side near one of their vehicles, a police official said.

He said no one was injured in the incident.

However, tarpline of the vehicle suffered minor damage, the official said.

