A petrol bomb was hurled at the office of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI (M)) in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore, news agency ANI reported. The culprits are hitherto unidentified. The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning.

More reports on the incident are awaited.

