Petrol bomb hurled at BJP office in Thiruvananthapuram, party calls for strike tomorrow

No injuries or major damages were reported from the attack at BJP’s Thiruvananthapuram district committee office. (Source: Google Maps) No injuries or major damages were reported from the attack at BJP’s Thiruvananthapuram district committee office. (Source: Google Maps)

A petrol bomb was allegedly thrown at the BJP district committee office in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday, news agency ANI reported. However, no injuries or major damages were reported from the incident. Meanwhile, BJP have called for a district-wide strike on Thursday.

Kerala has witnessed several incidents of politically-charged violence, with both BJP and ruling CPI (M) at the center of these attacks. BJP President Amit Shah, during his recent visit to the state had made a reference to the violence and said that such incidents would not hinder the party’s growth in Kerala.

Earlier in May, the office of the lone BJP legislator in Kerala, O Rajagopal, was attacked. Rajagopal blamed the CPM for the attack, though the ruling party refuted his claims.

In January this year, the crude bombs were hurled at BJP’s offices in Kerala’s Naruvanur and Mattanur regions. The attack had come just hours after a bomb was hurled near a public meeting venue of CPI (M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan at Kannur, a traditional hotbed of CPM-RSS clashes

