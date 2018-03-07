Petrol bomb hurled at BJP office in Coimbatore

Unidentified persons on Wednesday hurled petrol bombs at a BJP office in Coimbatore on Wednesday early morning. No injuries or damages were reported from the incident. The CCTV footage shows two persons throwing the bombs at the BJP office and fleeing. This comes a day after BJP leader H Raja raised threats against Periyar statues in the state, following which two men were arrested for vandalising a Periyar statue in Vellore. Police said the arrested men, Muthuraman and Francis, were drunk. While Muthuraman is a BJP worker, his friend Francis belongs to a Communist party.
On Tuesday, the BJP leader made a controversial remark saying that statue of Dravidian icon E V Ramasamy ‘Periyar’ ‘will be brought down’. In a Facebook post on Tuesday along with a video of a Lenin statue being bulldozed in Tripura, H Raja said: “Who is Lenin? What is his relevance in India? Why is India connected to Communism? Yesterday, Lenin statue was brought down in Tripura. Tomorrow, statues of caste fanatic E V Ramaswamy Periyar will be brought down.” Also Read: Hours after BJP leader H Raja’s post, Periyar statue vandalised in Tamil Nadu
Raja’s remarks invited strong criticism from different political groups and he later deleted the post. Periyar, founder of the Dravida Kazhagam party who had also led the self-respect movement, is revered in Tamil Nadu, irrespective of political affiliations.
DMK working president M K Stalin reacted strongly to Raja’s statement and demanded his arrest. He said, “Nobody has the right to touch Periyar’s statue. He (Raja) has been doing this for a long time to incite violence. He should be arrested under Goondas Act and put behind bars.”
Dalit party VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan said, “Forget about Raja, not even his forefathers would have been able to touch Periyar’s statue,” told The Indian Express.
Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu BJP distanced itself from Raja’s statement. BJP state president Tamilisai Soundararajan said: “His statement about removing Periyar statue was his personal opinion.” The BJP, she said, also had no role in destroying Lenin’s statue in Tripura.
(with ENS inputs)
- Mar 7, 2018 at 11:44 amTamilians basically peace loving people. They are unnecessarily teased by a microscopic minority community claiming to represent Hindus. Periyar is liked by many devout Hindus like me not for his views on idolworship but for dismantling the 5 of population controlling over 95 of the Tamil population in education,Government s, professional education etc.These less than 5 of population is Brahminsand Mr. Raja claims the Brahmins only represent Hindus,which is not the case. The reason BJP is not getting a foothold is due to the nonBrahmins not supporting BJP in view of elements like Rajah,Narayanan,Raghavan and many names in the background.The names of Tamilisai, Pon Radhakrishnanare only to mislead he nonBrahmins Tamilians. Talking against Periyar will not derive support from a majority of non brahmins who are devout Hindus.Reactions are not restricted to Dravidian Parties.Reply
- Mar 7, 2018 at 11:24 amWell done to Amit Shah and modijeee for developing appropriate environment in TN before the next assembly elections. Conflicts between hindus and muslims also need to be encouraged. TN has been far too peaceful in this regard. Unless TN is made into another UP , it may be difficult for Rajni or other BJP allies to gain power.Reply
- Mar 7, 2018 at 11:15 amThis is what BJP wants, either communal or religious conflict between people. But those who have thrown petrol bombs are gundas and should be caught and send to jail.Reply
- Mar 7, 2018 at 10:49 amWhen BJP office or workers are attacked, no press tute or sickular has any comments.Reply
- Mar 7, 2018 at 11:19 amBJP men are not holy cow. Why provoke people on castes and religion basis. Why there is intolerance on political ideology? Why their leaders are mum when Lenin, who was admired by working class was bought down? This will be the repercussions if BJP cross the red line and show their fascist tendency.Reply
- Mar 7, 2018 at 11:55 amboss if u are starting be prepared to take back, just read recent statements of raja of bjp, full of venom, this religiously inciting and castist speeches ask him to speak anywhere not here, basically we are peace-loving people at the same time if raja kind of bjp challenge us , then we are up to it, but i request bjp morons not come on nights under shades like thieves, pl fix data and time, come for statue break , then you will see the real game, what you are playing in north is child's play we will teach you how to do real fighting. # TN accepting BJP challenge.Reply