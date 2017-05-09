Petrol bomb hurled at BJP leader’s house; none injured

A petrol bomb was hurled at the residence of BJP leader Muthuraman at Devakottai in the district by some unidentified persons early this morning, but none of the inmates were injured, police said.

Some window panes were damaged, they said

Muthuraman is the State secretary of the party’s “Tamil development wing.

A special team has been formed to investigate the case, police said.

