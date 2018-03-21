Petrol bomb hurled at BJP district chief’s house in Tamil Nadu, none hurt

A car parked outside the house of BJP district president C R Nandakumar was damaged in the incident (Source: ANI) A car parked outside the house of BJP district president C R Nandakumar was damaged in the incident (Source: ANI)

Miscreants hurled a petrol bomb at the residence of a BJP functionary in Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu early on Wednesday morning, but no one was injured, according to the police. They said a car parked outside the house of BJP district president C R Nandakumar was damaged in the incident. The bomb was hurled around 3 am when Nandakumar was sleeping in the house, police said. BJP state president Tamilisai Soundararajan is expected to visit the house, Nandakumar said.

This comes a day after the statue of late Dravidian leader ‘Periyar’ was found vandalised in Pudukottai district. Police were verifying the CCTV footage obtained from the cameras installed in the area to identify the miscreants. A large posse of police have been deployed in the area to prevent any untoward incident.

#WATCH A petrol bomb was thrown on the car of BJP district secretary in Coimbatore in the early morning hours. (CCTV footage) pic.twitter.com/eHuta711Yp — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2018

Police suspect that the attack on the house could be a retaliatory action to the vandalism of statues of leaders, including Periyar or against the VHP’s Rath Yatra in the state.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s ‘Ram Rajya Rath Yatra,’ aimed at mobilising support to build a Ram temple in Ayodhya reached Tirunelveli district yesterday amid protests by a section of political parties across the state.

On March 7, two petrol bombs were hurled at BJP office following the reported remarks on social media by party’s national secretary H Raja on Periyar.

