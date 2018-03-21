Petrol bomb hurled at BJP district chief’s house in Tamil Nadu, none hurt

Miscreants hurled a petrol bomb at the residence of a BJP functionary in Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu early on Wednesday morning, but no one was injured, according to the police. They said a car parked outside the house of BJP district president C R Nandakumar was damaged in the incident. The bomb was hurled around 3 am when Nandakumar was sleeping in the house, police said. BJP state president Tamilisai Soundararajan is expected to visit the house, Nandakumar said.
This comes a day after the statue of late Dravidian leader ‘Periyar’ was found vandalised in Pudukottai district. Police were verifying the CCTV footage obtained from the cameras installed in the area to identify the miscreants. A large posse of police have been deployed in the area to prevent any untoward incident.
#WATCH A petrol bomb was thrown on the car of BJP district secretary in Coimbatore in the early morning hours. (CCTV footage) pic.twitter.com/eHuta711Yp
— ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2018
Police suspect that the attack on the house could be a retaliatory action to the vandalism of statues of leaders, including Periyar or against the VHP’s Rath Yatra in the state.
The Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s ‘Ram Rajya Rath Yatra,’ aimed at mobilising support to build a Ram temple in Ayodhya reached Tirunelveli district yesterday amid protests by a section of political parties across the state.
On March 7, two petrol bombs were hurled at BJP office following the reported remarks on social media by party’s national secretary H Raja on Periyar.
- Mar 21, 2018 at 11:44 am𝐅𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐧𝐞𝐰𝐬 ! The petrol bomb was hurled by Sanghi COW_tards themselves to make it appear like they have been targeted. The best way to incite conflict is to play both sides . First demolish Periyar's statue and then throw petrol bombs on your own office. Next tactic of BJP and RSS will be to throw beef in Temples and Pork inside mosques . They know that Tamil Nadu has been peaceful for too long . They have to play both sides to create caste and communal conflict.Reply
- Mar 21, 2018 at 11:35 amCenter Aur up dono me bhajappa Sarkar hai, ab kya Uganda ka support chahiye ram mandir ke liye.Reply
- Mar 21, 2018 at 11:34 amManmohan was Biggest FEKU. This is from their 2004 election promises............ ----- Guarantee Of maximum security to each citizen. Mumbai Train Attack 200 KILLED Mumbai Terror Attack 200 KILLED Plus 30 major terror attack across India ----- Welfare of the defence forces and their families NEVER passed the OROP ----- We will accelerate the process of police reforms FAIL Did not reformed ----- we will enact a National Food Security Act FAIL Never passed ----- We will guarantee health security for all FAIL never started ----- Make quality education affordable to everyone FAIL ----- Nation-wide skill development programme FAIL never started ----- Schemes improving well-being of farmers TOTAL FAIL not a single help to farmers ----- We will ensure energy security for our country TOTAL FAIL remember load sheddingReply