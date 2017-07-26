PETN explosives in UP Assembly: MHA orders NIA probe

Uttar Pradesh Assembly. (Source: UttarPradesh assembly.nic.in) Uttar Pradesh Assembly. (Source: UttarPradesh assembly.nic.in)

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday ordered an NIA probe into the issue of recovery of explosives in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly that took place earlier this month. On July 12, 150 gm of a powdery substance was found under the seat of Samajwadi Party MLA Manoj Singh in the Assembly. The explosive substance was discovered to be PETN, a plastic explosive.

