PETN explosives in UP Assembly: Director FSL suspended for giving false information

Around two months after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced in UP Assembly that forensic test has confirmed that powder recovered from a seat in the opposition benches on July 12 was explosive material PETN (Pentaerythritol Tetranitrate), the state government on Monday suspended Dr Shyam Bihari Upadhyay, director of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Lucknow for giving incorrect information about the test on recovered powder.

Principal secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar said the report that they received two days back from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory in Hyderabad stated that recovered powder was not explosive substance but Silicon Oxide (Quartz). The National Investigation Agency (NIA) which is conducting investigation into the recovery of powder from UP assembly, had sent powder to Central Forensic Science Laboratory for test.

Arvind Kumar said, Dr Upadhyaya has been suspended for different charges including for giving incomplete and incorrect information on powder recovered from UP assembly by stating it to be PETN. He also added that Dr Upadhyaya conducted test of recovered powder by expiry date of the explosive detection kit and also misguided senior officials of the government. Other charges including financial irregularities have also been invoked against Dr Upadhyaya according to Arvind Kumar.

Principal Secretary also stated that Hitesh Awasthy, Director General, Vigilance, has been asked to conduct inquiry into allegations levelled against Dr Upadhayay. During suspension period Dr Upadhyaya would be attached with the office of Director General, Vigilance.

The NIA took up investigation of the case on July 26 and registered an FIR against unidentified persons on various sections of IPCs including 121-A ( punishment for waging, or attempting to wage war, or abetting waging of war, against the Government of India), 120 B (conspiracy), Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosive Act. The investigation into the case is still pending, said a senior officials of NIA.

