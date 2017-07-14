PETN explosive inside UP Assembly: High-level inquiry going on

Lucknow: A file photo of Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha in Lucknow, where in a major security breach, a dangerous plastic explosive was found (PTI Photo by Atul Yadav) Lucknow: A file photo of Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha in Lucknow, where in a major security breach, a dangerous plastic explosive was found (PTI Photo by Atul Yadav)

A high-level inquiry is going on into recovery of a packet containing power, which was later identified as explosive, from inside Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday morning. The powder packed in a paper was recovered during routine checking before the start of the session.

The recovered powder which was around 150 gm in weight, was then sent to Forensic Science Labortary, Lucknow. The report recieved from laboratory on Thursday evening confirmed the recovered powder was Pentaerthritol Tetranitrate (PETN), said a senior police official.

No FIR has been registered into the matter so far.

When contacted, UP DGP, Sulkhan Singh said, “inquiry is going on ito the recovery of explosive.”

Following recovery of explosive, several security arrangements have been decided to made in the Vidhan Bhawan. Quick Response Team would be formed, body and bag scanner machine will be installed in the Vidhan Bhawan and others.

“The recovered powder would be sent to another labortary for further confirmation,” said a senior police official.

According to police, on Wednesday morning during routine checking a packet containing power was recovered from the seat located close to the seat of leader of oppossion. It was intially suspected it to be normal powder. However, security officials decided to send it to labortory for test.

