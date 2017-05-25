Petitioners fined for plea based on Kalikho Pul’s ‘suicide note’

Pul allegedly committed suicide in August last year. Pul allegedly committed suicide in August last year.

The Delhi High Court has fined a group of petitioners, who had filed a plea seeking an FIR based on allegations in former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Kalikho Pul’s purported suicide note, Rs 2.75 lakh while quashing their petition. Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva said that the 11 petitioners had made “wild allegations” and based their plea on “mere hearsay” without any basis. He added that they could not “vouch for the authenticity” of the purported note.

The judge said the petition was filed on the basis of information received on an instant messaging platform. The court rejected the argument of the petitioners’ lawyer that it was for authorities like the CBI and police officer to ascertain the veracity of the note.

Pul had committed suicide in Itanagar on August 9, 2016. In the purported 60-page suicide note, he had made allegations against some people holding constitutional posts. The National Lawyer’s Campaign for Judicial Transparency and Reforms along with 10 others had filed the petition seeking a “cautious and discreet” probe against the people mentioned in the alleged note.

Pul, a Congress rebel, had been sworn in as Chief Minister in February 2016 after a power tussle in the state. He staked claim and was sworn in with the BJP’s outside support. He and his supporters joined the People’s Party of Arunachal subsequently. But in July, the Supreme Court restored the previous Congress government, ending Pul’s rule. Pul then returned to the Congress.

