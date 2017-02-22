Petition in Madras HC seeks removal of Jayalalithaa photo from govt schemes

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

A petition has been filed in the Madras High Court seeking the removal of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s photograph and the name ‘Amma’ from all state government schemes, alleging that she was found “guilty of corruption” in a graft case. The matter relates to a writ petition filed by the Advocates Forum for Social Justice represented by its President K Balu. The petitioner sought removal of her photograph and the name ‘Amma’, as late Jayalalithaa was affectionately called, from all government schemes, alleging that she was found guilty of corruption by the Supreme Court in the 19-year-old disproportionate assets case.

As Jayalalithaa has been found guilty of grave offence of corruption, using her photos in government offices will mislead the public, the petitioner contended.

The schemes announced by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in the name of a convict is against oath and affirmation taken by him and the Constitution, he said.

He submitted that a person who was found guilty of corruption does not qualify to have a memorial built in a public place.

He prayed for an interim injunction to prevent the state government from constructing Jayalalithaa’s memorial in a public place.

The petition is expected to come up for hearing in due course.

On February 14, the apex court had restored in toto the judgement and findings of the trial court in Bengaluru which held all the accused, including Jayalalithaa, guilty in the corruption case.

However, the court abated the proceedings in the case against Jayalalithaa, who breathed her last on December 5 last year.

Jayalalithaa and three others were accused of amassing disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 66.65 crore during her first term as the chief minister from 1991 to 1996