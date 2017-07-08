Petition in Bombay HC against Amit Shah Goa reception

State BJP president Vinay Tendulkar and other partymen organised an “emergency meeting” as they arranged seats, a dias, sound system and makeshift stage with a lifesize banner of Shah and Modi for the event. (Source: PTI) State BJP president Vinay Tendulkar and other partymen organised an “emergency meeting” as they arranged seats, a dias, sound system and makeshift stage with a lifesize banner of Shah and Modi for the event. (Source: PTI)

A petition has been filed in the Goa bench of the Bombay High Court against BJP chief Amit Shah’s reception at Dabolim airport on July 1.

The petitioner had earlier filed a complaint alleging that the “unlawful assembly” at the airport was a blatant misuse of power. However, no FIR was registered. “The petitioner seeks to ensure that there is no legal infringement and/or abdication of duty within the legal framework by which a government and/or authorities are permitted to allow high-handed violation of law,” reads the petition filed by Aires Rodrigues.

Rodrigues made Civil Aviation Ministry, the Director of the Airports Authority of India and Deputy Commandant of the Central Industrial Security Force respondents — the three had refused to register his plea for a legal probe against the “public display of power”.

The petition will be heard by a division bench comprising Justice F M Reis and Justice Nutan Sardessai on July 10. “I will take this to the end. We need an answer on the procedure they followed. We need a full inquiry to fix responsibility on the organisers and participants including Amit shah,” said Rodrigues.

Shah was received by the state BJP at the Goa airport on July 1. State BJP president Vinay Tendulkar, who is the party nominee for a Rajya Sabha seat, and other partymen organised an “emergency meeting” involving the Public Works Department as they arranged seats, a dias, sound system and makeshift stage with a lifesize banner of Shah and Modi for the event.

The BJP maintains it had all the necessary permissions from the office of the collector.

