  Petition in Allahabad HC challenging land allotment to Patanjali

A Division Bench deferred the hearing on the petition till tomorrow while asking the Noida Authority, the Yamuna Expressway Authority, and the Uttar Pradesh forest department to apprise the court about the issue.

By: PTI | Allahabad | Published:August 28, 2017 9:38 pm
patanjali, patanjali land allotment, baba ramdev, baba ram dev land allotment. baba ramdev frauds, Allahabad High Court, indian express news, india news The petitioner has also submitted that the land given to the Sansthan includes 200 “bighas” given to him by the state government on lease for 30 years.
A petition challenging allotment of more than 4,000 acres of land to Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Yog Sansthan in Noida in Uttar Pradesh today came up for hearing before the Allahabad High Court. A Division Bench, comprising Justice Tarun Agarwala and Justice Ashok Agrawal, deferred hearing on the petition till tomorrow, while asking the Noida Authority, the Yamuna Expressway Authority and the Uttar Pradesh forest department to apprise the court about the issue.

The petition has been filed by one Asaf of Gautam Buddh Nagar who has challenged the allotment of 4500 acres of land to Baba Ramdev’s venture for setting up a food park. The petitioner has alleged that the proposed project would involve felling of nearly 6,000 trees which would result in huge damage to the environment.

The petitioner has also submitted that the land given to the Sansthan includes 200 “bighas” given to him by the state government on lease for 30 years.

