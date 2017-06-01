Petition Committee of Delhi Assembly summons chief secy over shortage of medicines in hospitals

Kejriwal wrote to L-G and sought removal of medical superintendent of Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, New Delhi over deficiencies in facility. (Representational Image) Kejriwal wrote to L-G and sought removal of medical superintendent of Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, New Delhi over deficiencies in facility. (Representational Image)

The Petition Committee of Delhi Assembly on Thursday summoned four top bureaucrats including the chief secretary to appear before it on Monday over shortage of medicines in city-run hospitals, non-desilting of drains and other issues. The move came after the nine-member committee, headed by AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj, received complaints pertaining to three departments- Public Works Department (PWD), Health and Social Welfare.

Bharadwaj said the committee held its meeting today and decided to summon Chief Secretary M M Kutty, PWD Ashwani Kumar, Health Secretary Madhup Vyas and Social Welfare Secretary Anil Kumar on June 5.

“Petition Committee Assembly met 2day. Concerned about non-availability of medicines in Hospitals. CS and Secretary Health summoned for Monday (sic),” Bharadwaj tweeted.

He said the committee had also received a complaint about non-desilting of drains and that’s why it asked the PWD secretary to appear before the panel on Monday.

Concerned over non-availability of medicines, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal recently directed Chief Secretary M M Kutty to adequate supply of medicines in Delhi government’s hospitals.

On Wednesday, Kejriwal wrote to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and sought removal of the medical superintendent of Sanjay Gandhi Hospital at New Delhi over the alleged deficiencies in the facility.

He had apprised Baijal about the lack of availability of medicines and other facilities to conduct diagnostic tests in the city government-run hospital at Mongolpuri.

