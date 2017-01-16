PETA slams Stalin for calling it ‘anti-national’

PETA India on Monday hit back at DMK leader MK Stalin for calling it “anti-national” in the context of Jallikattu, saying targeting an animal protection NGO was “cheap and ineffective.” (Source: PTI) PETA India on Monday hit back at DMK leader MK Stalin for calling it “anti-national” in the context of Jallikattu, saying targeting an animal protection NGO was “cheap and ineffective.” (Source: PTI)

PETA India on Monday hit back at DMK leader MK Stalin for calling it “anti-national” in the context of Jallikattu, saying targeting an animal protection NGO was “cheap and ineffective.” “To target an animal protection NGO which is not a law-making body, but rather a law-abiding body, is cheap and ineffective as it can have no bearing whatsoever on the central government laws that prohibit cruelty to bulls,” it said.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

Dr Manilal Valliyate, Director of Veterinary Affairs, PETA India, said Article 51A(g) of the Constitution of India makes it the mandate of every Indian citizen to have compassion for animals. “To stand for kindness is patriotic, to stand for cruelty is un-Indian. PETA India serves animals in respect of our country’s Constitutional mandate, its laws and its Supreme Court,” Valliyate said in a statement.

Stalin had earlier dubbed PETA India as “anti-national” and working against Tamil culture. “Centre should immediately ban the international NGO PETA (People for Ethical Treatment of Animals)- which is against our culture and is anti-national,” the DMK Working President and Tamil Nadu Opposition Leader had said.