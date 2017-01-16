PETA ‘misinformed’ on Jallikattu: Vetrimaaran

Director of Tamil movie, “Visaaranai,” Vetrimaaran on Monday criticised PETA of being “misinformed” on affairs of Jallikattu. (Source: Express Photo) Director of Tamil movie, “Visaaranai,” Vetrimaaran on Monday criticised PETA of being “misinformed” on affairs of Jallikattu. (Source: Express Photo)

Director of Tamil movie, “Visaaranai,” Vetrimaaran on Monday criticised PETA of being “misinformed” on affairs of Jallikattu. Speaking at an art show here the director said PETA is just considering some video clips without taking into account the background.

“It is a fact that there are unhealthy practises in the sport followed by few people, however, banning it entirely instead of regulating it, is not a well-informed move. It looks like there is a different motive behind the movie other than ‘cruelty towards animals’,” said Vetrimaaran.

The four time National film award-winner said, there are bigger effects because of bursting crackers and immersing idols of Ganesh in water bodies. “If PETA is really concerned about animals it should also recommend to forbid bursting crackers during Diwali and immersion of idols made of plaster of Paris during Ganesh Chathurthi celebrations,” he said.

The director was in the national capital to attend an art show on “Remains of Ayodhya” by Kota Neelima. Vetrimaaran also took a dig at milk from hybrid bulls for causing diabetes. He said in the last 30 years diabetes has spurted for which consumption of milk from hybrid cows is one of the major reasons.

“Milk from India’s native cows doesn’t cause diabetes. It is for this reason and to encourage owners of the breed to continue taming of the bull Jallikattu has been practised since ages,” said Vetrimaaran. He revealed a movie on Jallikattu is in the pipeline.

The Supreme Court on Jan 12 rejected a plea urging it to pass judgment on bull taming sport Jallikattu. A bench comprising justices Dipak Misra and R Banumathi told a group of lawyers, who requested for the verdict, that it is unfair to ask the bench to pass an order.