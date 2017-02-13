PETA slams Karnataka’s Kambala Amendment Bill, calls it a ‘black mark’ on India

The Karnataka Assembly legalised Kambala on Monday (File Photo) The Karnataka Assembly legalised Kambala on Monday (File Photo)

The Karnataka Assembly on Monday passed an amendment bill to legalise Kambala in the state. The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Karnataka Amendment) Bill, 2017, now exempts the traditional buffalo race from the scope of the Bill. Reacting to this, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) called the move “a shameful black mark on our nation”.

Chief Executive Officer of PETA India, Poorva Joshipura, said, “India has long enjoyed the admiration of countries around the world for its cultural reverence for animals, but today India is moving backward as many other countries are progressing ahead by banning the use of animals in circuses, bullfights, and other cruel spectacles. Allowing this cruelty to animals is a shameful black mark on our nation.”

Speaking about how animals are subjected to verbal abuse and physical force during Kambala, Joshipura said the cruelties inherent to the sport violate the PCA Act, 1960.

The Karnataka Assembly’s verdict comes close on the heels of the Tamil Nadu government’s unanimous decision to allow Jallikattu, a traditional sport involving bulls. The Bill to amend the PCA Act in Tamil Nadu was passed on January 23, 2017.

Joshipura added that the recent verdict on Jallikattu in January has had dire consequences not just for the animals which are tormented, sometimes to death, but also for the humans who are injured or killed while observing or participating in this blood sport.

