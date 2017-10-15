Pesticide poisoning: 11 new patients admitted to GMC hospital in Yavatmal

A farmer sprays pesticide in a Yavatmal field. (File Photo) A farmer sprays pesticide in a Yavatmal field. (File Photo)

Eleven new patients, allegedly affected by pesticide poisoning, have been admitted to the GMC hospital here, a senior official said. According to the dean of GMC hospital Manish Shrigiriwar, 11 patients of pesticide poisoning were admitted today taking the total number of indoor patients to 22.

Of these two are on ventilators, he said, adding, so far 21 deaths have been reported due to pesticide poisoning.

Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir, who visited the GMC hospital yesterday, took stock of the treatment being administered to patients.

Meanwhile, district unit of Congress has proposed to take out a protest rally to the Collector’s office on Monday under the leadership of AICC general secretary incharge of Maharashtra Mohan Prakash and MPCC president Ashok Chavan.

The party is demanding Rs 10 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and financial assistance to the affected families immediately.

