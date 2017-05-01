PESO nod for fireworks display for Thrissur pooram

‘Pooram’, known for its colorful fireworks display, caparisoned elephants and a tourist attraction, is held annually. This year grand finale of the week-long festivities is slated to be held on May 5. (Source: PTI Photo) ‘Pooram’, known for its colorful fireworks display, caparisoned elephants and a tourist attraction, is held annually. This year grand finale of the week-long festivities is slated to be held on May 5. (Source: PTI Photo)

Holding of the fireworks display for the famous ‘Thrissur Pooram’, the main attraction of the festival, has got the nod of Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation,but with conditions on size and items to be used.

PESO has sanctioned the manufacture and conduct of the fireworks with stipulations on the size and combination of the items to be used, district officials said.

The sanction comes a day after an official of Paramekkavu Devaswom,one of the main 10 participating temples in the event had said they might have to conduct the famous event with bare rituals if permission for the fireworks display was not given.

Restrictions on firework display had been imposed in the state following the firework tragedy at Puttingal Devi temple at Paravoor in Kollam District in April last year that killed 108 people and left scores severely injured.

Last year, Kerala High Court had allowed low-decibel fireworks display at night during Pooram festival.

