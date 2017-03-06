Not opposed to reopening of military courts: Asif Ali Zardari

Former Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari. (Source: Reuters) Former Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari. (Source: Reuters)

Former Pakistan president Asif Ali Zardari on Monday said he was not opposed to the reopening of the country’s military courts, but the government should follow his party’s nine recommendations which call for transparency.

The controversial military courts were formed after the terrorist attack on the Army Public School in Peshawar in December 2014 to quickly dispose off cases against terrorists.

Main opposition party, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Zardari said they support an extension to the military courts and have submitted nine recommendations to the government.

The military courts were disbanded in January after a clause in the Constitution, under which they were established, expired. Since then, political parties and government have been unable to reach a consensus to extend the courts’ tenure and revive the clause.

On February 28, majority of the parties consented to an extension for another two years. The meeting was, however, boycotted by the PPP.

“Our party has been in the forefront of fight against terrorism and we have made sacrifices, but we want a law that defines terrorists, that will become a definition for terrorism,” Zardari said, adding that the PPP had no intention to dishearten the armed forces.

The recommendations say that military courts shall be presided over by one sessions judge or additional sessions judge with a military officer and that the sessions/additional sessions judge will be nominated by Pakistan’s chief justice.

The extension period will be for one year and not two years.

Cases will be subject to judicial review by high courts under Article 199 of the Constitution and High court shall decide case within 60 days. All accused to be produced within 24 hours before the concerned court and explanation within 24 hours for their arrest. Accused shall have the right to engage counsel of their choice.

Zardari said his party is open to dialogue, whether with the government or the army.

Since February 2015, a total of 274 individuals were convicted in 11 military courts. As many as 161 individuals were handed down death sentence out of whom 12 were executed.