Pervez Musharraf has openly endorsed terror as state policy with his remarks on Hafiz Saeed: Rathore

Pervez Musharraf’s comments come days after Hafiz Saeed walked free following Pakistan government’s decision against detaining him further. (Reuters/File) Pervez Musharraf’s comments come days after Hafiz Saeed walked free following Pakistan government’s decision against detaining him further. (Reuters/File)

Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf has openly endorsed terrorism as state policy with his remarks on Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hafiz Saeed, Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said on Wednesday.

The 74-year-old former Pakistani general, in an interview to Pakistani news channel ARY News, had said that he was the “biggest supporter” of the LeT and its founder Saeed and backs the terror group’s role in “suppressing” the Indian Army in Kashmir.

Reacting to this, Rathore, the Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, said in a tweet,”This, ladies & gentlemen, is former COAS (Chief of the Army Staff) & president of #Pakistan, openly endorsing #terrorism as state policy, in an interview w/@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL.”

Musharraf, who is in self-exile in Dubai, said that Mumbai attack mastermind Saeed “is involved in Kashmir” and he supports their involvement. He also said that he was always in favour of “action” in Jammu and Kashmir and “suppressing Indian Army in Kashmir”.

Musharraf’s comments came days after Saeed walked free following Pakistan government’s decision against detaining him further. He was under house arrest since January this year. India had expressed outrage over Saeed’s release, calling it an attempt by Pakistan to mainstream proscribed terrorists and a reflection of its continuing support to non-state actors. Saeed is accused of having masterminded the November 2008 Mumbai attack that killed 166 people.

