Persuade them to surrender, Punjab police urge kin of gangsters on the run

At gangster Gurbaj Singh alias Baba’s residence in New Raj Nagar, Jalandhar. (Express Photo) At gangster Gurbaj Singh alias Baba’s residence in New Raj Nagar, Jalandhar. (Express Photo)

Days after the Punjab police gunned down wanted gangster Harjinder Singh Bhullar alias Vicky Gounder, the police have decided to make efforts to bring gangsters “in mainstream” by approaching their families and convincing them to surrender. A senior Punjab police officer said written orders in this regard were received from the office of DGP Suresh Arora, saying that all SSPs in the state should visit families of absconding gangsters in their respective areas and ask them to convince their children to surrender.

“Unofficially, we have also been told to indicate to families that their children may also meet the same fate as Vicky Gounder unless they talk to them and urge them to surrender,” said a police officer.

After Gounder and his accomplice Prema Lahoria were shot dead, the kin of the former had alleged that police ‘back-stabbed’ him. His kin alleged that he was first “lured” to surrender and then gunned down. However, police has denied the claims, calling them “baseless”.

District police teams have started visiting the families of absconding gangsters in their areas. While the response from some of the parents has been positive, saying that they would try their best, some families have expressed reluctance to talk to the police.

On Saturday, the Ludhiana rural police visited the family of gangster Gagandeep Singh alias Gagna Hathur and requested his parents to convince him to return to mainstream.

SSP Ludhiana (rural) Surjit Singh met his parents and asked them to establish a contact with him and convince him to surrender.

Parents told SSP that they were not in touch with him for nearly but would try to reach out now.

At gangster Gagna Hathur’s residence at Hathur village in Jagraon on Saturday. (Express Photo) At gangster Gagna Hathur’s residence at Hathur village in Jagraon on Saturday. (Express Photo)

Gagna is wanted in at least 12 criminal cases including murder, attempt to murder, robbery, snatching among others. He allegedly murdered one Arvinder Singh Ravi of Nihal Singh Wala in Moga last year.

SSP said that it is on the orders of the director general of police (DGP) Suresh Arora that an effort is being made to bring back gangsters to mainstream. “We have been issued written orders to approach them politely and assure all the help if he decides to surrender,” said the SSP.

In Jalandhar, a team led by DCP Gurmeet Singh visited the residence of gangster Gurbaj Singh alias Baba in New Raj Nagar. The team accompanied by some residents of area had a detailed discussion with the family members of the gangster. During the counselling session, the police officers convinced the family members of the gangsters that as per the policy of the state government if he returns to mainstream then every effort would be made by them to rehabilitate him.

The DCP said the gangster was wanted in three cases at least, involving serious offences such as murder. The DCP claimed that if Baba returns to mainstream, every effort would be made rehabilitate him so that he could live his life with dignity and pride. Baba is also a proclaimed offender in two cases.

In Tarn Taran, a team led by SSP Darshan Singh Mann visited the residence of the gangster Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi Rauke in Nagoke village Friday. The SSP met the gangster’s wife Kulwinder Kaur and asked her to convince Rauke to surrender.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App